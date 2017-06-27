Watch a domesticated Ronda Rousey cook for her man in new video

The woman responsible for ushering female fighters into the UFC and who finished 12 straight opponents before seeing defeat has all but formally announced her retirement from mixed martial arts. Ronda Rousey has been pretty quiet since her TKO loss to Amanda Nunes last December, but posted this video Monday of her cooking breakfast for her man Travis Browne. Travis has an upcoming fight against submission ace Oleksiy Oliynyk at UFC 213 on July 8 and it’s good to see Rousey keeping her man well fed. How long before a pregnancy announcement? Do you think we’ll ever see the former Octagon queen back in the cage or has she had enough? She seems to have gotten a lot faster since taking time off from fighting, but not sure if that speed will translate inside the Octagon. :)

Cooking breakfast for my #MCM @travisbrownemma 😍❤️💏 A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT