WMMA Spotlight: LFA flyweight title challenger Davina Maciel

Davina Maciel will challenge Andrea Lee for her flyweight belt at LFA 16 on July 14. The event will be held at The Bomb Factory in Dallas and will be televised on AXS-TV. Maciel, a BJJ black belt, is 6-1 so far in her pro MMA career and boasts three wins via submission and one by knockout. Maciel’s lone career loss came against top UFC strawweight contender Claudia Gadelha back in 2009. Thanks to Maciel’s manager, Wade Hampel of Big Fight Management, we were able to catch up with the Manuas, Brazil, native before her upcoming title fight at Legacy Fighting Allicance.

When did you start training MMA?

I started in MMA in 2005 and I had my first fight in year 2006.

What titles do you hold?

Titles in MMA include Big Way Fight, Jungle Fight, Honda Show Fight, Mr. Cage, Warriors International and Hero’s The Jungle.

What are you thoughts with your opportunity to fight for LFA title?

First I want to say thanks God for always having opportunities in my life, and second my family for all their support to me. Thanks to my MMA coach Adriano Balby and Laercio! LFA is one of the most important events in the world. I’m so excited for this fight and I can’t wait for this time!!

Could you tell us more about your training?

Wake up 06:30 in the morning go training (Squad 92 Academy) and go back 11:30, my second training is at 16:30 which is Jiu-Jitsu (Checkmat Ivaniel Oliveira) and stop 18:30. And my last training is at 20:00 (Checkmat Ivaniel Oliveira Academy) until 22:00.

Any sponsors you would like to thank?

Thanks to my sponsors is Auto Vendas, Squad 92, Dr. Guilherme Carvalho, and Fabio Lins.