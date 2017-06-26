Watch Tim Boetsch pulverize Johny Hendricks

After missing weight again, Johny Hendricks had to give up twenty percent of what ended up being his losing purse. Tim Boetsch pummeled Johny and made quick work of him by doing so.

Hendricks was forced to go to middleweight after failing to make the 170 pound welterweight limit multiple times. It would not surprise anyone if he was forced to move to light heavyweight now or just be flat out cut from the UFC after this loss.

Check out the video highlights and let us know in the comments if you think he should be cut from the UFC.