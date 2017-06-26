Watch Mario Yamasaki make another horrible mistake in Chiesa vs Lee bout

I do not usually bash referees because there are good ones like Gary Copeland who far exceed the bad ones. Mario Yamasaki on the other hand will be an exception. I agree with Dana White that this man is potentially in the top five worst mixed martial arts referees of all time.

In the main event of this weekend’s Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Lee Fight Night headliner Mr. Mario did it again. At the end of the first round he stopped it when Kevin Lee was trying to sink in a rear naked choke and out of nowhere Yamasaki calls off the fight. No tap, Chiesa not even close to being unconscious, and out of nowhere somehow signaled the end of the bout in an alternate reality that Mario was apparently in at the moment.

Watch these highlights and tell us how you saw it in the comments.