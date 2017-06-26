You are here: Home » Bellator Fighting Championships » Watch Bellator NYC video highlights

Watch Bellator NYC video highlights

Posted by: Jack Bratcher on June 26, 2017 in Bellator Fighting Championships, MMA, video Leave a comment

Fedor Emelianenko got knocked out by Matt Mitrione. Michael Chandler lost his title to Brent Primus. Chael Sonnen decisioned Wanderlei Silva. Zach Freeman submitted Aaron Pico. And Douglas Lima retained his belt against Lorenz Larkin. These are the video highlights from Bellator NYC which took place this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

