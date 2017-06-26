Watch Bellator NYC video highlights

Fedor Emelianenko got knocked out by Matt Mitrione. Michael Chandler lost his title to Brent Primus. Chael Sonnen decisioned Wanderlei Silva. Zach Freeman submitted Aaron Pico. And Douglas Lima retained his belt against Lorenz Larkin. These are the video highlights from Bellator NYC which took place this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
