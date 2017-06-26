Dana White destroys referee Mario Yamasaki: ‘Nobody gives a sh*t that u can make a heart with ur hands’

Following Mario Yamasaki’s perceived early stoppage of the Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee main event Sunday night in Oklahoma City, UFC President Dana White took aim at the referee known for making a heart sign with his hands before fights.

“Mario Mazzagatti does it again!!! This guy is more concerned with doing this dumb ass heart bullshit then Ref’n the fight!!! Steals a great moment from Lee or let Mike fight it or tap. Nobody gives a shit that u can make a heart with ur hands like a 12 year old girl they want u to pay attention to what’s going on in the fight and do ur job.”

Regardless what you thought of the stoppage, that is pretty funny. After all these years, maybe it’s time we ask… what’s up with the heart sign dude? These guys are about to bash each other’s brains in, maybe just a thumbs up instead? A smile? Just a suggestion.