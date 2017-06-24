“Sweetbread” Eyes CES 45 Win, CES Title Shot

Before Dinis “Sweetbread” Paiva returns to the CES MMA cage for the record 16th time against Ahsan Abdullah at CES 45 on August 11 in Lincoln, R.I., LIVE on AXS TV Fights, the Rhode Island MMA star sat down with ProMMANow.

This is going to be your sixteenth fight in the CES MMA cage, which is also a record for most fights under CES MMA. What does that mean to you?

I‘ve bled. I’ve sweat. I’ve shed tears for CES MMA. I’ve fought almost all of my professional fights for CES. I do have a boxing and amateur MMA bout, so this will be my eighteenth under the CES lights. I’m a CES man and I’ve always been. They show me the utmost respect. I don’t throw this word around lightly but I’d definitely say CES is part of that extended family. They motivate me.

You have the record for most CES MMA bouts and really are a fixture of Rhode Island MMA. How does it feel to be the public face of CES?

I take lots of pride in it. I do my best to represent them well, inside and outside of the cage. I try do good out there with non-profits and things of that nature. I’m always just trying to push myself as a model for them.

What is your goal, looking past this fight, into the future?

I want to see this through and fight for the Bantamweight Title. Without a doubt, that’s my plan. Just put in a good performance and go from there. I think I deserve a title shot, whether after this fight or another. There are a lot of great competitors out there, eyeing that belt. But as a guy whose been with CES as long as I have, 6-1 in my last seven fights, five first round finishes. I think it’s at a point where it’s deserved. I don’t think I deserve it more than anybody else, but I hope I’m in the conversation when that belt comes up.

What would that mean to you?

I‘ve imagined it many times, and I still don’t know if I could describe it to you. If I felt that belt around my waist, I’ll know I’ve won. But it’s one of life’s accomplishments. It’s crazy how I became a fighter, how I fell into the sport and how long I’ve been into it and what I’ve made of myself and what I’ve become with it? It would mean the world to me, man. It’d be the chance of a lifetime. Obviously there are a lot of other fighters in the organization, but I’m a big part of that recipe and I’d love to represent them.