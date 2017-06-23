Watch Bellator NYC live stream weigh-ins

Watch today’s Bellator NYC and Bellator 180 weigh-ins streaming live from Madison Square Garden. Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva clash in the main event, while Fedor Emelianenko makes his Bellator debut against the heavy-handed Matt Mitrione in the co-main event. Ryan Bader faces light heavyweight champ Phil Davis in the Bellator 180 headliner on Spike. Today’s weigh-ins kickoff at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and you can watch real-time in the player below or catch the on-demand replay at your convenience.