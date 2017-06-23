‘The Voice of Combat Sports’ Mauro Ranallo gets new WWE gig with NXT

The voice of combat sports Mauro Ranallo will return to commentating duties with WWE’s NXT broadcast team. Ranallo had been calling the SmackDown shows but took absence several months ago and there were rumors of an internal beef and bullying by JBL. Ranallo announced on social media Thursday that “THE NXT CHAPTER BEGINS” and stated that he and the WWE had originally agreed to part ways, but instead, have come to terms on a new agreement. Ranallo will be part of the commentating duties at Bellator NYC this weekend as well, and will also reportedly be calling the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor megafight on Showtime in August. Mauro truly is The Voice of Combat Sports.

THE NXT CHAPTER BEGINS! WWE and I mutually agreed to end my responsibilities on SmackDown having nothing to do with rumors about disputes. As I remained under contract with WWE, we discussed a variety of options. Despite originally agreeing to part ways, there was always a desire to continue working together. We have come to terms on a new agreement that benefits both WWE and me, and I am thrilled to announce I will now be part of the NXT broadcasting team.