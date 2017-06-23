Sean’s take on Bellator NYC main events

Bellator hits the big apple on Saturday night and I am not going to lie and say I am not excited. Unashamedly I am a huge Chael Sonnen fan and a Fedor supporter despite his decline. Bellator is slowly moving up the ladder in terms of fight quality and this weekend may be the first PPV I purchase for myself. I usually head to a friend’s house for such occasions but the two main events have me more interested in Bellator than ever before.

Matt Mitrione vs. Fedor Emelianenko in the UFC was a fight that would have been a good test of Fedor’s conditioning back when it was a possibility. Now it is happening and much later than we would have liked sure, but it’s happening and I am amped.

Finally it’s Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva in a fight that should have happened a couple of years ago. Wanderlei ran from a drug test and that was that. Sonnen told the real story and we don’t blame Wand. A man shows up with no ID, won’t give Silva his name, and then asks him to strip naked and pee in a cup. You’re thinking what I’m thinking. Crazed fan. Who can fault him for that? The fight is a grudge match and I have a bad feeling it is going to end in dramatic highlight reel fashion for one of them.

First, Matt Mitrione may just have the tools to send Fedor back in to retirement. Matt has to push the pace without being reckless. An example of being that reckless is Chris Leben’s annihilation by Anderson Silva. If Matt tries to rush the Russian, weird choice of words by me there, then it is nighty night for Mitrione. I think Matt has the skill set to beat Emelianenko, however the question is does he have the composure when Fedor attempts to impose his will?

Prediction: Mitrione via TKO round 2

Chael Sonnen just lost to Tito Ortiz and his confidence has to be at an all time low. Wanderlei hasn’t fought in a while, but I still don’t think that it is enough to stop him from swarming Chael with punches at will. That being said, if Sonnen manages to keep his cool and take a few of those punches to secure a takedown then I can see the American Gangster pulling off a win. If Wanderlei can stay away long enough to break Chael’s confidence it is going to go in his favor. Honestly, I just can’t envision a scenario where Wand’s hand is raised at the end of the night if Sonnen is on his game.

Prediction: Sonnen by decision.

What do you think? Who’s taking home the wins?