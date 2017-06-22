This Mayweather vs. McGregor trailer has us hyped!

Yes, yes, yes, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is unbeaten at 49-0 and is known as one of the best, if not the best, to ever step in the squared circle. But how will he handle the mind games and mental warfare UFC champ Conor McGregor will be playing against him? And how will he handle the rangy Southpaw’s punching power? The fight started several months ago when the two began bantering back-and-forth and will culminate in the ring on Aug. 26. And if this new trailer for the mega-fight doesn’t get you hyped, you better check, because you just may have no pulse.