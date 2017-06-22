Pro MMA Now Spotlight: Alice ‘The Soccer Mom’ Yauger

Alice “The Soccer Mom” Yauger will return to the Bellator cage on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Alice will be facing unbeaten pro boxer Heather Hardy as she makes her pro MMA debut on the Bellator 180 prelims live on Spike. Before the Texas flyweight returns to action though she spoke with Pro MMA Now about her journey.

What got you into MMA?

I was watching the UFC and decided I have the drive and determination to do what others were doing and still had something left in the tank. Being off from boxing a long time, my body had not been through a lot so I went in full speed.

Did people around you support the decision of taking this sport as a career? What are the biggest challenges that you have faced?

At first, as a woman I received what a lot of other women most likely receive. Questions like, ‘Why?’ Or, ‘Doesn’t it hurt?’, as well as comments about how I look like a man because my muscles are developed. I usually respond to men who say that with, ‘you’d look like a man too if you had muscles’. Surprisingly, in this day and age the Keyboard Warrior Nation is strong and still make comments like that to a lot of female fighters I follow. You could be he hottest woman in the game and someone will find something to use against you.

What is the story behind your nickname?

At one time both our kids played soccer and my son still does. Some people use the term “soccer mom” to describe all of the crazy moms out there cheering and screaming for their kids. I’ve been told I’m a little crazier since I don’t mind getting hit, kicked, choked, and arms almost broken. “Malice” was actually my prior nickname given to me by my father-in-law. Then people in the crowd got wind of my kids playing soccer and then the “Soccer Mom” name formed.

You started your career with two back to back losses. Did it affect your confidence? How did you deal with losses?

I had 5 months experience of part-time MMA training against my first opponent who was a high school wrestler with an additional 3 years of BJJ/MMA training and I fought up a weight class. She didn’t want any part of standing toe-to-toe with me and took me down immediately in each round. She was a blue belt and couldn’t submit me and in the last round, I was helping her up off the mat. I knew I could survive the game at that point. The second fight was also in a heavier weight class and she was Texas Amateur of the Year with a lot more MMA training than I had less than 6 months after my debut. My other losses could’ve went either way. I see a lot of MMA pro fighters who had a lot of amateur experience as well as fought a lot of debut fighters and fighters with losing records. I’ve seen this in boxing as well. I fight whomever they offer and unfortunately I’ve been used as a padder but I’m gaining experience each time. There are other females who’ve turned their careers around after a handful of losses. I’ve never been subbed and after my TKO loss I was ready to swing back when the ref jumped in prematurely. I don’t take anything away from my opponent but let me fight if I’m moving and swinging back and at least give me a warning.

You’re known for your charitable gestures of raising money for cancer patients. What prompted you to start these charities? Have past any experiences lead to this decision?

Karsyn Eubank was a little sister of a gym member who was diagnosed with Leukemia. I decided I could try and help raise money. I donate after each fight and also try to spread awareness through various forms of social media. My father had cancer multiple times and has passed and my husband’s family has had cancer in his family. My damn dogs have passed from cancer. Cancer F’ing sucks!

Does being a mother affect your game or strength in any way? The way you have continued to chase your dream is praiseworthy. What is your message to women who stop working after marriage and child birth?

I’m a hard ass working mother of two teenagers. You can’t bring me pain in the cage that a teenager can just by seeing them sad or sick. I don’t want to even bring up giving birth. There’s no comparison. In the cage you’ll see my usual smile as I’m bleeding and keep coming forward. My message to women is to never give up on whatever they want. They need their family’s support as well. That can help tremendously. Don’t talk about it. Go after it.

What are your thoughts on the position of women in the MMA world and the conservative attitude of people saying women cannot fight?

They can always go sign a waiver at the nearest gym where a woman with experience trains and see how they do in sparring. It’s easy to sit back and be an armchair quarterback or keyboard warrior. The Keyboard Warrior Nation grows as parents teach their kids it’s okay to hide behind electronics. Women can do a lot more than people think.

One of the most discussed topics in MMA today is fighter pay. What are your thoughts on the pay made by an average MMA fighter? What are your thoughts on fighter union? Will you join the union if given a chance?

Fighter pay really hasn’t changed much from when I fought in 2000 and 2001 as a pro boxer. My third fight was for $400 with a 2-0 record. My first several MMA fights were less than $500 12 years later. I’m not sure yet about a union. I think fighters do deserve some sort of health support. Everyone can say a fighter knows what they’re getting into but can’t that be said with all jobs and they still have insurance?

What is your message to everyone who wants to take MMA as a career?

It’s a very intense sport that can help you grow as a person as well as get you hurt very badly if you’re with the wrong coaches or team. Make sure you dedicate yourself to training several hours a week outside the multiple gyms you need. If you’re into social clubs, bar hopping, going out when you could be training and eating right, then this sport is not for you.

It’s also expensive to maintain quality equipment to helping keep yourself safe as well as your teammates. Medical costs, injuries like broken fingers, toes, arms, dislocated shoulders, etc. happen frequently. Will your current job be jeopardized if you get hurt training in MMA? However, it’s an extremely rewarding sport as far as the people you meet and become friends with and knowing how far you can push yourself helps your self confidence and maybe help someone else’s self confidence increase and get motivated to do something they’ve always wanted to do. My kids love watching me and supporting me. They sometimes train with me. They’ve seen me sacrifice eating the nasty good foods and they see how hateful strangers can be. They are stronger from going on my journey with me with first hand experience.