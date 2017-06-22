Mayweather says even with injuries he never has a bad night

Mayweather vs McGregor post 1,000,001. Floyd Mayweather spoke to TMZ sports and proclaimed himself to be virtually indestructible. Self promotion has never been an issue for Floyd and the lead up to his clash with Conor McGregor is no exception.

I be trying to tell ya’ll. I can get a black eye, a bloody nose. I can have a bad day in the gym. At the end of the day, I don’t have a bad payday and I don’t have a bad night under the lights. I get bumps, bruises – but I don’t have a bad night.

Lets be real. With no boxing experience, McGregor is probably going to have a bad night.