India MMA: Interview with ‘The Dana White of Kolkata’ Ratul Mukherjee

The president of BOOM IPFL Ratul Mukherjee took some time to answer questions about the position of MMA in India. He also gave us an insight on what is it like to be a promoter in India. A man of zero tolerance for bullshit, Ratul has been labeled as the Dana White of Kolkata. He answers questions about Indian fighters, AIMMAF and more.

MMA is not a very popular sport in India. What got you into MMA? What are the biggest challenges that you have faced? Do you have any combat sports background?

Contrary to the popular belief that MMA is not famous in India. Mixed Martial Arts has taken the Indian sports market by storm. Of course Cricket is still the leading Sport where money is concerned and backed by Government and big corporates. The reason I got into MMA is that India has a history and tradition in combat sports, a person can check the great epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana and get an idea that grappling, striking and submission wrestling, they are very much part of our culture. Yes, I have a background in grappling specifically in Judo and fought a couple of underground MMA fights.

You’re the head of promotion Boom FC. What was the original vision with which the promotion was started? What do you consider your biggest achievement so far? What is the long term goal of the promotion?

Being the President of Boom IPFL I was also one of the fighters in the underground fight card of the very first event of BOOM 1. Our vision from the day BOOM started was to provide a common platform for all the fighters wanting to try MMA and spread the beauty of MMA in every lanes and corners of India, specifically Kolkata.

The biggest achievement of mine is taking BOOM from the ghetto of Topsia (the most negative area of Kolkata) to making it one of the mainstream promotions of India. Among my other achievements is that I have received emails from UFC regarding India vs. China (TUF Series). The long term goal of Boom IPFL is to be the part of UFC Fight Pass and giving our desi [local] MMA fighters to fight in USA and pay them in dollars.

For the growth of a sport, the sport needs a star. Why do you think that the MMA world hasn’t been able to produce one? What are your thoughts on the current batch of Indian MMA fighters? Who is the best?

MMA does have stars like McGregor, Silva, etc. but still they are not as well known as Maradona or Sachin Tendulkar in India. Similarly The stars of Boom IPFL have records in Sherdog like Ateet Kelvin Gupta, Aquib Maqsood, Suleiman, Tanmoy, etc. but since they are not endorsed by big corporates we are yet to make them a celebrity.

BOOM IPFL has paid a sum amount of 50K to the title belt winner in the most recent event which took place at Khudiram Stadium on 7th May 2017. This being merely $800 approx. is nothing compared to the millions of dollars that Indian cricketers get paid. Hence BOOM IPFL will come up with TV series partnering with Fitness & Combat Chronicles and with other corporate houses so that we can pay the fighters better and gradually become established in the same way Bellator or One FC.

What are your thoughts on the state of Indian MMA? MMA is notoriously known for the bad backstage politics. Most promotions, including Boom, has been accused of treating fighters badly. What are your thoughts on the accusations? What are your thoughts on the promoter/fighter relationship in India?

As a matter of fact MMA, boxing or WWE are notorious for backstage politics. Frankly speaking I have to agree that the leader has to be ruthless sometimes. If I am accused of treating the fighters badly then so has Dana White did and I have been officially declared the Dana White of Kolkata by my haters in order to troll me, but I have snatched away their glory by gratefully accepting that title and if that makes me a asshole then so be it.

As for my thoughts on the accusations, I am yet to face a fighter who likes to lose. Each one of them wants easy fights and big pay cheques. My responsibility is to entertain the viewers and giving the people the thrill of MMA. If that means the fighters have to slog their ass off to get in top so be it.

The recent batch of fighters are good and yes they are evolving. Look at Chaitanya Gavali, Abdul Munner, they are the class of Indian MMA industry. In BOOM IPFL you can find the famous face like Ateet Kelvin Gupta or Utshob Mitra. They are the names we want!!

My thoughts on promoter/fighter relationship [is that it] should be mutually beneficial. There is nothing called close friends between a promoter and a fighter. After all it’s a business so better work like professionals.

Indian MMA fighters have in past faced lots of troubles. Complaints about not being paid at all for fighting, complaints about emotional torture from organizations, troubles from managing teams, and lack of support from everybody. How does Boom change this situation for MMA fighters? What are your thoughts on the claim made by various fighters that most promoters don’t support the growth of MMA fighters?

Fighters don’t get well treatment!! If you go to the history of fight business you can [apply] this statement there also!! What kind of treatment fighters want?? Star hotels, travel by flights, huge pay cheques and lots of attention right; we are ready to this if they bring us something on the table. I don’t want 0-0 record fighters or their managers to put terms and conditions as simple as that. I am giving them an opportunity to fight on a platform via which they will have their name and records registered in Sherdog, I am giving them a platform to do it. Now what more they can expect from us. I am not going to bear their expenses unless I see that they worth their salt. Nowadays every single fighter thinks that they are Conor McGregor and they need all those dream things so me as a promoter do think like Dana White. Now, we have started with a league known as BOOM Indian Premier Fighting League which is an eight-man elimination tournament in a single night of particular weight and the winner takes it all. So, isn’t it good and where we are giving them the chance. We have paid over 1.5 lacs, including 50K prize for the elimination fights champion, as total fighter fees in our last event and we covered the entire expenses of those fighters who deserve to have those treatments. As the President of BOOM IPFL I can give them a life which [they] love, career which they want to live, but yes as I said they have to [be] worth their salt.

Well I do want the growth of the fighters. If they grow they will sell and the house will be packed. So from business point of view growth of an MMA fighter is a necessity but that doesn’t mean we will tolerate their tantrums.

Recently the manager of Indian heavyweight star Yogesh Jadhav, went on various social media platforms to challenge every Indian heavyweight to a fight against Yogesh. You in response posted that Yogesh was a C-tier fighter. Why? What are your thoughts on the challenge?

When did Yogesh became a star?? It was me who scheduled his debut in BOOM IPFL 1. You know, its going to be a decade for me in this industry so trust me Yogesh is a “C” fighter, it’s easy to win for an 104kg giant to take on any 92-94kg fighter with that reach in those inter-gym or inter-state tournaments but not in a real professional promotion. Did you see Yogesh fighting Tony in BOOM?? Tony was controlling the round when he charged illegal elbows and got the fight turned into a no contest. He is a fighter who lacks that fighter’s ethic. He will lose or in bad words [get] his ass kicked by any of the trained light heavy or heavyweights in this country. He has chosen a wrong career!!!

Regarding the challenge, it’s more of a funny thing that Shantanu can do!! I doubt there will be hardly any heavyweights and anyone who will go to Bangalore on his own expense to fight Yogesh with any profit (in cash or other kinds). Mark my words, there will be no challenger at venue or their will one fighter weighing around 90-92kg to fight him. It’s a worthless challenge and it’s just a waste of time.

Yogesh’s manager further accused you of ill treating Yogesh and not providing him appropriate diet. You responded by saying that you weren’t responsible for the diet of a fighter. Isn’t it a promoter’s job to make sure fighters are healthy? What are your thoughts on the accusations made by them? Why couldn’t BOOM provide the appropriate diet?

As I have stated earlier that am not going to spend my hard earned fortune on those 0-0 fighters. Then also as Shantanu requested for the fooding so we said yes and provided with the diet which we have planned to provide other fighters instead of what Shantanu mailed to provide for Yogesh which is Chicken Tandoori, ice cream, curd, sweets and the list goes on. Now, I can’t blow my entire finance cap over a giant’s diet, right!! So the diet we provided was healthy and normal. In fact we paid for his hotel when he said he lost his money!!

Shantanu is an asshole with zero sense of managerial responsibility. He is a pathetic headache to a promoter. He lacks the quality the manager needs to have. He is a garbage!!!

You’re a member of AIMMAF. What is the vision behind the Federation? MMA isn’t recognized as a sport by the Indian government, how is AIMMAF helping in changing that scenario? What do you think is the biggest achievement of your body? What are your future plans?

AIMMAF has been formed by Aditya PS. AIMMAF vision is to provide fighters a platform and to keep it corruption free.

AIMMAF is supporting a lot by providing the fighters to fight in BRAVE. In fact for last two years AIMMAF is sending their fighters to Bahrain to fight in India vs. Bahrain MMA tournament in Association KHK MMA. [In the] future [we] will be on air once the President Aditya PS & Secretary Mayur Bhansode decides.

What is your message for our audience?

Never miss the action when ever MMA fight event take place specially BOOM IPFL.

