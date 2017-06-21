Watch the mind-blowing defensive genius of Floyd Mayweather (VIDEO)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been boxing professionally since 1996. The 40-year-old Michigan native has gone 49-0 over the span of 20 years and is largely known as the best defensive fighter in history. He does get hit occasionally, but not much. The first question is, will Conor McGregor be able to connect on him, and secondly, will the MMA champion’s power translate into the boxing ring against a defensive genius? It’s an intriguing matchup and that’s why the Mayweather vs. McGregor betting odds are so interesting right now. There’s lots of varied opinions on what’s going to happen when they get in the ring, but if you are one of the one’s who think Conor will be able to land that KO blow, first take this refresher course on the mind-blowing boxing defense of Floyd Mayweather Jr.

But don’t forget Conor has this secret weapon!