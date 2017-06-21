Logan Neal Ready for a KO in 5th Scrap

Before Chattanooga’s Logan Neal returns to action for the 5th time at Valor’s Fight Night at The Shed on June 30 in Maryville, Tenn., LIVE on FloCombat, the up-and-coming fighter sat down with ProMMANow.

How did you find MMA to begin with?

Really, I’ve always done martial arts and just found out about it when I was 15 or 16. I really fell in love with, and the last few years I’ve taken it more seriously.

How do you feel about your 2-2 record?

I could’ve definitely done better in my last two fights; there’s always room for improvement.

Does losing two straight motivate you even more for this fight?

I only learn from my losses, so I’m definitely taking it as a positive.

How long have you been training with Ben Sergent, one of the top undefeated prospects in the sport?

About two months. I learned a lot from my previous coaches as well, but my time at American Killer Bees in Cleveland, Tenn., has already had a big influence on me too.

How motivating is it to train with some of the best guys in the region, like Ben, Billy Swanson, David Robins, and of course Lee Poke, who also fights next Friday on the same card as you?

Oh, most definitely. It’s very inspiring. They perform at a high level and push me pretty hard so I can get to that level too. They don’t let me slack on anything (laughs).

What are your expectations for this upcoming fight?

I plan to finish, no doubt about it. I’ve always been a finisher, and that’s what’s drilled into us here at American Killer Bees.

Knockout or submission?

I definitely prefer the knockout, but I’ll take whatever is there, absolutely (laughs).