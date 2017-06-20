Megan Anderson plans to show ‘how human’ Cris Cyborg is at UFC 214

Former Invicta FC 145-pound champ Megan Anderson will step into the octagon for the first time on July 29 when she faces Cris Cyborg for the vacant UFC women’s featherweight championship. Cyborg also previously held the Invicta FC belt, but now the two ladies will throw down on one of the most anticipated UFC cards of the year headlined by a Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones rematch.

Germaine de Randamie was recently stripped of the UFC featherweight title after refusing a fight with Cyborg, and former bantamweight champ Ronda Rousey also refused to move up to featherweight in the past to face Cyborg. Most female fighters want nothing to do with the woman largely considered to be the most dominant female mixed martial artist on the planet. However, talking to The Fight Society Podcast after the bout was announced, Anderson said this is the fight she’s wanted all along and plans to show her doubters just how human Cyborg is:

“I’m very excited when I finally got the call,” Anderson said. “It’s what we’ve been wanting for a really long time and I think this is a really great step forward in the direction for the division. “She’s human like everybody else. I think a lot of people go into that fight fighting Cyborg the name and they’ve already lost before they’ve got into the cage. I don’t give a [expletive] about how many followers she has. I don’t give a [expletive] about how much reach she has. “She’s a human being and I have no doubt come July 29 everyone who’s doubting me will find out how human Cris Cyborg can really be.”

Anderson has knocked out her last four opponents in a row, most recently stopping Charmaine Tweet in the second round at Invicta FC 21 in January. Interestingly, Cyborg knocked out Tweet in just 46-seconds back in 2015. Not only that, but Cyborg has knocked out every opponent she has faced since 2009! Will Anderson be able to stop the Brazilian bomber or will Cyborg add another name to her long list of victims and claim the UFC women’s 145-pound throne?