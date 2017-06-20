Even HHH has an opinon on Mayweather vs McGregor

Hey did you know Floyd Mayweather Jr. is fighting Conor McGregor? Everyone and anyone has an opinion about it ranging from the fight being a farce, McGregor having no business in the ring with Floyd, to it being the biggest circus ever. Regardless, it’s going to be huge.

One of the latest celebs to give an opinion is WWE’s HHH. Here’s what he had to say.

All sports is entertainment, news is entertainment today, it is just the way of the world. Everything is entertainment, that is what people do with their time. This is no different. I think there is an interest level there. Can a world-class boxer, probably the best ever, can he stand in the ring with an MMA guy? And can that MMA guy bring his striking skills up to the level of somebody like Floyd Mayweather? The one thing it will be, beyond a shadow of a doubt, is entertaining.

What do you think about Mayweather vs McGregor?