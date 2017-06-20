Betting lines for Mayweather vs. McGregor tighten

The money is coming in on Conor McGregor as his boxing date with Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set for Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. Initially an -1100 betting favorite before the bout was officially announced, Mayweather’s betting line lead has shrunk to -550. And while McGregor is still the underdog, he’s now at +375 according to Bovada sportsbook.

Floyd Mayweather Jr -550 vs. Conor McGregor +375

We’ve heard all the naysayers stating Conor doesn’t stand a chance and may not even land a punch. Mayweather is famous for being maybe the best defensive boxer of all time. He’s nearly impossible to catch from seasoned boxers, much less a mixed martial arts UFC champion making his pro boxing debut. There are those who think McGregor shouldn’t even be allowed a license to fight Mayweather, especially considering the recent death of former UFC fighter Tim Hague. But like it or not, the fight is happening and if you’re looking to cash in at the sportsbook there are plenty of opportunities to do so.

Disqualification?

One of the most interesting prop bets on Mayweather vs. McGregor is +5000 if Floyd is disqualified. Could Conor do something to get in Floyd’s head and upset him to the point where Floyd does something illegal and is disqualified? It’s definitely a long shot. A better bet would be the +1000 line on Floyd winning by disqualification. This is McGregor’s first pro boxing bout and instincts are not easily abandoned. What if Conor instinctively threw a kick or elbow that badly hurt or KO’d Floyd? Well, you’d get a nice payday if you took advantage of this prop bet.

Draw?

If you’re ballsy enough to think the fight could end in a Draw or that Conor could win by Majority Decision, then a simple $100 bet would pay you $5000 — that’s right, five large ones on these two +5000 prop bets.

Knockout?

Floyd has won 26 of his 49 victories via knockout, though it was 2011 when he got his last KO victory against Victor Ortiz. If you think he’s going to put Conor away no problem then you can take advantage of a +300 method of victory bet. However, if you are a believer in Mystic Mac and his size and power advantage, then at +700, a $100 bet that Conor KO’s Floyd will pay you $700 if the Irishman is able to do the unthinkable.

How Many PPV Buys?

By all accounts Mayweather vs. McGregor should be the biggest pay-per-view in the history of boxing or MMA and both fighter’s purses will reach into the nine figures. If you think more than 4.99 million people will purchase the pay-per-view the betting odds are -140, and if you think it will do under 4.99 million buys, the line is EVEN.