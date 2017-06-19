Cris Cyborg faces Megan Anderson for title at UFC 214; de Randamie stripped of belt

Germaine de Randamie has been stripped of her UFC women’s featherweight title after refusing to defend her belt. At UFC 214 on July 29, Cris Cyborg will face fellow former Invicta FC 145-pound champ Megan Anderson for the vacant UFC women’s featherweight championship.

The promotion announced the news on Monday:

“UFC has informed Germaine de Randamie and her management team that she is being removed as the women’s featherweight champion due to her unwillingness to fight the No. 1 ranked contender, Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino. Subsequently, top contender Justino will face newly signed Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson for the UFC women’s featherweight title in the co-main event of UFC® 214: CORMIER vs. JONES 2, July 29 in Anaheim, Calif. UFC maintains that any champion is expected to accept fights against the top contenders in their respective weight classes in order to maintain the integrity of the sport.”

At 31-years-old Cyborg (17-1, 1 NC) hasn’t lost a fight since she was submitted in her pro MMA debut back in 2005. She fought three times last year and knocked out all three opponents; Daria Ibragimova, Leslie Smith and Lina Lansberg.

Anderson (8-2) is riding a four-fight winning streak and most recently won the Invicta FC featherweight title with a TKO over Charmaine Tweet in January. Her other recent wins include knockouts over Peggy Morgan, Amanda Bell and Amber Leibrock.

UFC 214 is headlined with a light heavyweight championship as Daniel Cormier defends his belt in a rematch against former champ Jon Jones.