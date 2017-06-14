McGregor clowns Mayweather HARD!

Soon UFC champ Conor McGregor will crossover into the boxing realm to face the unbeaten Floyd Mayweather Jr., who was retired at 49-0, but is coming out of retirement to shut up the brash Irishman, make more money than some countries, and help stage the biggest boxing/MMA crossover match in sports history. Floyd can certainly trash talk with the best of them, but we’re not sure if the 40-year-old is prepared for the mental warfare McGregor is about to unleash on him now that the deal is reportedly done. Conor will look for the weakness and start attacking as if in a video game boss battle, whittling away at a man’s ego until nothing is left but a little nub with boxing gloves. Let’s start with Floyd’s age shall we?

Respect. pic.twitter.com/Q2jv4Lffgd — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 13, 2017

Now that’s funny, I don’t care who you are.

Floyd Mayweather SR. is 64-years-old by the way. That’s Floyd Jr. in the pic above, the one the 28-year-old McGregor will have to answer to in the ring. But for now enjoy the show as MMA’s top box office draw does his thing like only he can. We’re just getting warmed up.