Tune In Alert: Kyle Maynard on ‘Fear{less} with Tim Ferriss’

Kyle Maynard is a remarkable human being. Kyle was born a congenital amputee without arms or legs. Yet fueled by the mantra of “No Excuses” he went on to excel in sports, starting with football in his youth, to wrestling at the high school and collegiate level, and then he turned to MMA where he fulfilled his dream of fighting as a professional. That’s how we came to know about Kyle here at Pro MMA Now several years ago. Since fighting MMA, Kyle has gone on to become the first quadruple amputee to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro without the aid of prosthetics. He’s also a best-selling author, entrepreneur and motivational speaker.

You’ll be able to catch up with Kyle Maynard tonight (Tuesday, June 13) on AT&T Audience Network’s new show “Fear{less} with Tim Ferriss” at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Tim Ferriss is best known for his influential podcast “The Tim Ferriss Show” and as the author of the No. 1 New York Times bestseller The 4-Hour Workweek. Regarding Tim’s new show on Audience, it is described as “a genuine and honest conversation with guests to discuss how they’ve overcome their fears, dealt with hardships, and crafted unique paths to success.”

Check out Kyle Maynard’s documentary “A Fighting Chance” below to view his journey into the world of professional mixed martial arts. And be sure to follow him on Twitter @kylemaynard to keep up with his inspirational journey.