Bellator MMA signs legendary commentators Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo

WOW! Talk about big news, Bellator MMA has signed legendary MMA commentators Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo to multi-event broadcast agreements beginning with the promotion’s upcoming event Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 24. As the former play-by-play commentator for UFC, Goldberg returns to his old home on Spike for the first time since 2011. Ranallo previously worked with Bellator President Scott Coker when he was the head of Strikeforce and they were broadcasting on Showtime back in 2013. Goldberg and Ranallo will join Bellator MMA’s broadcast team that presently includes Jimmy Smith, Jenn Brown and Chael Sonnen.

“Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo are two of the best in our business and I couldn’t be happier about them joining the Bellator family,” said Scott Coker. “In addition to June 24, we look forward to working together to make future Spike broadcasts even more exciting for our fans as we add further depth to an already-exceptional broadcast team.”

“The addition of highly-regarded announcers Mauro and Mike to our fantastic lineup of broadcasters, and our first-rate production led by Scott Fishman, further demonstrates our commitment MMA fans and expanding the global Bellator brand,” added Spike SVP, Sports and Specials Jon Slugger.

Can't tell you how excited I am to join the Bellator family! I'm so energized by you great fans!… https://t.co/dWJfMEhmzD — Mike Goldberg (@GoldieOnTV) June 13, 2017

Bellator MMA is showing their commitment to growth by adding the expertise and experience of Goldberg and Ranallo to their broadcast team. Goldberg spent 20 years working under the UFC banner, while Ranallo was one of the beloved voices of PRIDE FC for many years and has been calling some of the biggest fights in boxing for several years now. He also spent time with the WWE. Combined with recent fighter signings and a vision from captain Coker, MMA fans are seeing blossom a genuine competitor to the MMA promotion throne currently held by UFC. And because this isn’t the first time Coker has nipped at the UFC heels, that’s how we can be sure it’s really happening. Believe it.