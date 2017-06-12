Dave Navarro to perform National Anthem at ‘Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva’

Rocker Dave Navarro will perform the national anthem prior to the main event for Bellator NYC’s pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 24. Navarro is best known as a founding member of Jane’s Addiction. He is also the host of SPIKE’s “Ink Master” tattoo competition reality series.

Bellator NYC is headlined with a long-awaited bad blood showdown between Chael Sonnen (29-15-1) and Wanderlei Silva (35-12-1, 1 NC). The co-headliner features MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko taking on former UFC standout Matt Mitrione in heavyweight action.

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva airs LIVE on pay-per-view starting at 10pm ET/7pm PT on June 24. Prior to the pay-per-view event, SPIKE will air Bellator 180: Davis vs. Bader LIVE and FREE on both coasts, beginning at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Check out Navarro rocking the national anthem in this clip: