He can rap, he flirts with ladies, and he’s one hell of a fighter. Remember those words as you are watching Jason Solomon get knocked out in 9 seconds by Amitesh Chaubey. This is almost Uzzy bad. Don’t worry we will post that video under Jason’s. For now just watch this cocky douchebag reap the benefits of being unbearably annoying. This is what happens when you believe your own hype and surround yourself with enablers. Enjoy!

