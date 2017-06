UFC Fight Night 110 live results and video highlights

Heavyweight powerhouses Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt will clash in the UFC Fight Night 110 main event Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand. Middleweights Derek Brunson and Daniel Kelly face-off in the co-headliner. We’ll have live results of all the action right here at ProMMAnow.com. We’ll also post video highlights from selected bouts.

UFC Fight Night 110 results:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Mark Hunt def. Derrick Lewis via TKO (punches) – Rd 4, 3:51

Derek Brunson def. Daniel Kelly via KO (punches) – Rd 1, 1:16

Dan Hooker def. Ross Pearson via KO (strikes) – Rd 2, 3:02

Ion Cutelaba def. Henrique da Silva via TKO (punches) – Rd 1, 0:22

Ben Nguyen def. Tim Elliott via submission (rear-naked choke) – Rd 1, 0:49

Alex Volkanovski def. Mizuto Hirota via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Vinc Pichel def. Damien Brown via KO (punches) – Rd 1, 3:37

Luke Jumeau def. Dominique Steele via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

John Moraga def. Ashkan Mokhtarian via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27 x 2)

Zak Ottow def. Kiichi Kunimoto via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

J.J. Aldrich def. Chan-Mi Jeon via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Video Highlights:

Luke Jumeau lands on Dom Steele



Vinc Pichel viciously takes out Damien Brown

Vinc Pichel viciously takes out Damien Brown



Alex Volkanovski puts a beating on Mizuto Hirota

Alex Volkanovski drops Hirota and starts landing some big shots on the ground



Ion Cutelaba goes beast mode on Henrique da Silva



Dan Hooker KO’s Ross Pearson



Derek Brunson KO’s Dan Kelly



Mark Hunt lights up Derrick Lewis