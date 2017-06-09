Watch UFC Fight Night 110 live stream weigh-ins

Hard-hitting heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt will clash in the UFC Fight Night 110 main event on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand. But before that happens the fighters will step on the scales Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT for the ceremonial weigh-ins. You can catch a live stream of the proceedings right here.

Early weigh-in results are in. Only women’s strawweight newcomer Chan-Mi Jeon missed weight, coming in 2-pounds over the strawweight non-title fight limit. Twenty percent of her show money will go to opponent J.J. Aldrich.

Full weigh-in results for UFC Fight Night 110 include:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Mark Hunt (265)

Derek Brunson (186) vs. Daniel Kelly (186)

Dan Hooker (156) vs. Ross Pearson (155)

Ion Cutelaba (204) vs. Henrique da Silva (206)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Ben Nguyen (126)

Mizuto Hirota (146) vs. Alex Volkanovski (145)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Damien Brown (155) vs. Vinc Pichel (156)

Luke Jumeau (170) vs. Dominique Steele (170.5)

Ashkan Mokhtarian (125) vs. John Moraga (126)

Kiichi Kunimoto (170) vs. Zak Ottow (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)