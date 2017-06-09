You are here: Home » WWE » Vince Russo’s fake apology to Jim Cornette is nuclear

Vince Russo’s fake apology to Jim Cornette is nuclear

Posted by: Sean McClure on June 9, 2017 in WWE Leave a comment

Ladies and gentlemen, Vince Russo has just stoked the fire that has been burning for almost 20 years with Jim Cornette.  Jim’s rants on vents are some of the most vitriolic things you will ever hear but I will admit they are entertaining. Russo has taken the high road but has also done some pretty shady things to try and get Jim arrested.  Today he streamed what everyone thought was a legitimate apology for something but instead it is a video that is likely to cause his beef with Jim to go nuclear.

