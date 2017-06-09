Sponsor drops Cris Cyborg without payment after Angela Magana incident

GRRRL Clothing had entered into a 12-month sponsorship deal with women’s 145-pound queen Cris Cyborg. Part of the deal was to cover a personal appearance by Cris at the apparel company’s live event which took place during, but not in connection with, the UFC Fighter Retreat in Las Vegas last month. Cris made her appearance and spoke at the event and sometime afterward is when Cris had her run-in with strawweight Angela Magana on the street and ended up with a misdemeanor battery citation.

In lieu of said incident, GRRRL has dropped their sponsorship of Cris, and according to the fighter, she was never paid for her appearance at GRRRL’s live event nor has ever received any monetary compensation from the company.

There's a new #GRRRL in town. @criscyborg has taken the stage. Damn it's been a great day with @grrrl_clothing… https://t.co/D0IUgYaPS6 — Kortney Olson (@KortneyOlson) May 20, 2017

I did a speaking event that they sold tickets to. After I spoke and they promoted the event @GrrrlClothing refused to pay my appearance fee https://t.co/ljqu5HlmZU — #UFC214 #LetsGoChamp (@criscyborg) June 9, 2017

I spoke at this seminar and people paid to see me @KortneyOlson @GrrrlClothing agreed to pay me to speak but after event there's no payment pic.twitter.com/05BiOlBtYg — #UFC214 #LetsGoChamp (@criscyborg) June 9, 2017

My public appearance fee was 7500$ they don't have the money to pay this and are looking for excuses after the event wasn't profitable pic.twitter.com/SBnCvJgkW2 — #UFC214 #LetsGoChamp (@criscyborg) June 9, 2017

If you have never heard of GRRRL Clothing, they are based out of Australia and run by former fetish adult film star Kortney Olson, who Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee called, “The woman with the deadliest thighs” after crushing watermelons between her legs on an episode of his show Superhumans. They also sponsor top UFC strawweight Rose Namajunas.

GRRRL has released the following statement regarding their cancellation of Cyborg’s sponsorship deal:

In response to criticism of GRRRL in respect of our recent dealings with Cris Cyborg, we consider it is necessary to present the background to what SHOULD have remained a private matter in respect of our commercial sponsorship of Cris.

A little over a month ago we entered into a 12 month sponsorship agreement with Cris, to cover a personal appearance at our GRRRL:Live event in Las Vegas combined with an ongoing 12 month commitment through Cris’s social media channels.

Unfortunately, within a matter of hours of appearing and speaking at our event, Cris was involved in “battery” of another fighter on the street outside a UFC retreat. Cris’s conduct in this regard has broadly been condemned by the fight industry and the organization by whom she is contracted as a fighter.

As a company with representation and brand ambassadors amongst girls as young as 6, we cannot publically condone this behaviour especially as the behaviour is directly in conflict with the messages Cris shared at the event, one of our speakers on cyber bullying and our company message to promote female harmony and unity.

This conduct has the potential to diminish the tireless work by our amazing network of women throughout the world to support female harmony and unity.

As a consequence of these matters, it is with regret that our sponsorship of Cris has come to an end.

We wish Cris well with her continued professional career. And every success in the future.

We are unable to comment any further in respect of this matter as it is now being handled by our legal team.

While it’s understandable that GRRRL may want to end Cyborg’s sponsorship after the incident with Magana because it doesn’t jive with their brand message, to use her image and likeness to help sell tickets to their live event and then not pay for services rendered also does not jive. Hopefully, for GRRRL’s sake, Cyborg’s next fight isn’t in Australia or the featherweight queen might handout some more street justice of her own.