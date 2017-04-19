TUF 25 Premiere Live Blog

The Ultimate Fighter 25: Redemption series starts tonight on FS1 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and we’ll have a live blog of the episode right here. The cast of welterweights have all competed on previous seasons of The Ultimate Fighter and the opposing coaches are Bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt and arch rival TJ Dillashaw.

The TUF 25 cast includes The Ultimate Fighter 2 welterweight winner Joe Stevenson, The Ultimate Fighter: Team Edgar vs. Team Penn middleweight winner Eddie Gordon and current UFC fighter James Krause among others.

Here’s the full TUF 25 cast:

Seth Baczynski (TUF 11)

Mehdi Baghdad (TUF 22)

Justin Edwards (TUF 13)

Tom Gallicchio (TUF 22)

Eddie Gordon (TUF 19)

Hayder Hassan (TUF 21)

James Krause (TUF 15)

Julian Lane (TUF 16)

Dhiego Lima (TUF 19)

Ramsey Nijem (TUF 13)

Gilbert Smith (TUF 17)

Joe Stevenson (TUF 2)

Jesse Taylor (TUF 7)

Hector Urbina (TUF 19)

