Most baffling #1 contender win on Smackdown

WWE Smackdown took place in my home state last night. Charlotte appeared on Smackdown as a breath of fresh air, the Colons who are about as over as a lead balloon won a match, and Kevin Owens defeated some dude named Gary Gandy. It was a strange night.

The strangest moment came when Jinder Mahal actually won this match:

Six Pack Challenge for the No. 1 Contendership for the WWE Championship

Sami Zayn vs. Luke Harper vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Erick Rowan vs. Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal

That’s right. Jinder Mahal became the #1 contender. Granted he was involved in a storyline with Mojo Rowley at Wrestlemania that involved NFL player “Gronk”, but it was odd to see him win and then completely destroy Americans in a promo afterwards.

There are actually odds for the likelihood of Mahal failing a wellness violation for these startling before and after photos.