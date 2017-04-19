Is Chuck Liddell training for a comeback?

It’s hard to believe MMA legend Chuck Liddell has been retired since 2010, his last fight being a knockout loss to Rich Franklin at UFC 115 in June of that year. In his heyday “The Iceman” went on a seven-fight knockout spree that included stoppages of Tito Ortiz (twice), Vernon White, Randy Couture (twice), Jeremy Horn and Renato “Babalu” Sobral. He also had four successful title defenses as UFC light heavyweight champ during that period. Liddell’s last victory inside the octagon was a unanimous decision over Wanderlei Silva at UFC 79 in December 2007.

In this new clip from trainer and Iceman friend Jay Glazer, we can see Liddell looking sharp and delivering some powerful elbows. There’s been recent rumors of some older UFC legends possibly making their return inside another organization. Could the Iceman in fact be training for such a comeback or is the 47-year-old Hall of Famer just training to keep in shape? Those elbows have bad intentions!