Roman Reigns older brother dies, WWE issues statement

Anoa’i, the older brother of WWE star Roman Reigns had been a part of the Three Minute Warning tag team with his cousin Jamal in WWE. Jamal would go on to become Umaga and he too passed away far too soon in 2009. Anoa’i would become a tag team champion when he paired with Shane Helms as Rosey.

WWE issued a statement from the Anoa’i family:

The Anoa’i family is mourning the loss of Sika’s son, Matt aka Rosey, due to an untimely death. We want to let his fans know that he loved them and the wrestling world so much. In his passing, he left three beautiful young children and a heartbroken family. Please respect the privacy of his children and family as they mourn the loss of this kind, loving, gentle man, who was a father, son, brother and a superhero to us all. Our family appreciates your prayers and continued support during this very difficult time.

PMN sends our best to the grieving family.