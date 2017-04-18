Niko Novelli To Dana White: ‘Give Me A Shot; You Won’t Be Disappointed’

Before Niko “The Natural” Novelli tries to advance to 7-0 as a professional against Vincent Fricilone in the main event for Alaska FC this week, the undefeated prospect sat down with ProMMANow.

When you began training, did you fall in love with the sport right away?

Oh, definitely. I love the grind, the camaraderie — and, more than anything else, being in there and having your hand raised. I got addicted to that rush the first time I fought.

Through all the trials and tribulations you’ve undoubtedly faced, what is it that’s kept you in the sport?

I want to be No. 1. I don’t try things just to be second. Whatever I’m doing, I’m doing it to be the best. And I’m not done here; I’m not recognized as the best yet. I’ve established myself here in Alaska, and I’m ready to take that next step, fighting on national and international stages.

How will 7-0 feel?

It’ll feel great, man. That’s kind of a lucky number around here; three of my teammates were 7-0 when they got their call. You never know; I think it might be a lucky number around here (laughs)!

That being said, do you have anything to say to UFC President Dana White if he’s reading?

Just look out for me. He came here a year ago and, from a year ago to today, I’m a totally different fighter. Be on the lookout for me, give me a shot, and you won’t be disappointed.