Fresno’s Ryan Yates Ready To Put On A Show On Friday At Tower Theatre

Before Ryan Yates returns to action at “559 Fights 55” on Saturday in Fresno, Calif., the hometown fighter checked in with ProMMANow.

How did you find MMA to begin with?

I’ve been practicing martial arts since I was about 17 years old. I was always interested in it as a kid, but my parents really never had the money for it. When I started working, I got involved with it, and I’ve done my best to be involved with it as consistently as I can.

Was it a fairly natural transition to MMA?

Very, actually. I always knew that I wanted to be a fighter. When I got involved, I’ve loved it from Day 1. It was very natural for me; I feel like I’ve just been going with the current.

How excited are you for your fight Saturday at 559 Fights 55?

I feel very good; I’m very excited. I’m in the best shape I’ve been in for a fight and I’m ready to put on a show.

Knockout, submission or three-round war?

If I have my way, I’ll end it early, either by knockout or submission.

What will this win mean for your career?

It’s what I need. It will put me in the top 10 of California heavyweights, and I think it will be a sign of better things to come.