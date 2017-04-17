Reebok pays entire UFC on FOX 24 fighters just $200K total

UFC on FOX 24 aired on Saturday and saw Demetrious Johnson defeat Wilson Reis to tie Anderson Silva’s consecutive title defense record at ten. It was a decent card in terms of action, but the payouts by Reebok were less than that as usual. The main event fighters were taken care of, but a star like Michelle Waterson in the co-main event got a whopping $2500. Jacare Souza, one of the best middleweights in the world got only $10K.

The Reebok sponsorship money continues to be a disappointment and in most opinions – a slap in the face.

Most of the fighters could easily gather what Johnson made and then some. For the entire card of 26 fighters the total was $200,000. That averages out to about $7.6K a fighter, which I think is how they did the math in the first place when they were doing the initial figures instead of how realistic the final numbers were. Averaging the total by number of fighters on a card that is.

Here are the final payouts from Reebok:

Demetrious Johnson: $40,000 def. Wilson Reis: $30,000

Rose Namajunas: $5,000 def. Michelle Waterson: $2,500

Robert Whittaker: $10,000 def. Ronaldo Souza: $10,000

Renato Carneiro: $2,500 def. Jeremy Stephens: $20,000

Alexander Volkov: $2,500 def. Roy Nelson: $15,000

Tom Duquesnoy: $2,500 def. Patrick Williams: $2,500

Rashid Magomedov: $5,000 def. Bobby Green: $10,000

Tim Elliott: $5,000 def. Louis Smolka: $5,000

Aljamain Sterling: $5,000 def. Augusto Mendes: $2,500

Devin Clark: $2,500 def. Jake Collier: $2,500

Anthony Smith: $5,000 def. Andrew Sanchez: $2,500

Zak Cummins: $5,000 def. Nathan Coy: $2,500

Ketlen Vieira: $2,500 def. Ashlee Evans-Smith: $2,500