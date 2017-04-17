Akebono in coma

Sumo wrestling legend, former MMA fighter and current pro wrestler Akebono apparently had a rough go this past week. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently gave an update that Akebono had been taken to a hospital last Tuesday night after a show in Fukuoaka, Japan for the DDT promotion. The sumo legend was reportedly placed in a medically induced coma and he is expected to remain in the hospital for at least ten days.

At WrestleMania 21 he defeated Big Show in an unofficial sumo match. It wasn’t pretty and as fans we can agree that we never want to see Big Show in a thick black thong again.