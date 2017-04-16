Dana White praises Johnson after record tying win

UFC president Dana White was excited after the conclusion of UFC on FOX 24. The event took place on Saturday from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Demetrious Johnson defend his title for the tenth time against Wilson Reis and by doing so he tied Anderson Silva’s record of consecutive UFC title defenses.

Here’s what Dana said about Johnson’s performance:

He couldn’t have fought a more perfect fight. This guy continues to evolve and get better when he is already the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He absolutely demolished him on his feet, the punch stats were ridiculous. Then what does he do? He jumps down on the ground. How many people do you really see going for armbars these days? It’s a dangerous move these days because it puts you in a bad position, and a lot of people can get out. But, he armbars a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion. What did you do wrong tonight? Nothing!’ Maybe he walked out to fast, I don’t know the kid is amazing

He stopped short of calling him the GOAT out of respect for Anderson Silva, but he did concede that he probably would if Johnson defend his title again, breaking the record.