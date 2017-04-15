Watch RIZIN 5 live stream online

RIZIN 5: Sakura will take place Sunday, April 16, from Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. UFC veterans Anthony Birchak and Tatsuya Kawajiri face-off in the featherweight main event. Several other well-known names are on the card including Satoshi Ishii, Heath Herring, Daron Cruickshank, Kyoji Horiguchi and popular Japanese shoot boxer Rena Kubota, among others.

MMA fans can watch a LIVE STREAM of RIZIN 5 starting at 2 a.m. ET early Sunday morning (April 15 at 11 p.m. PT) right here on ProMMAnow.com. Cost for the online PPV is $14.99 and can be ordered in the player below.

RIZIN 2017 in Yokohama Live Stream

Full RIZIN 5: SAKURA fight card:

Featherweight: Tatsuya Kawajiri vs. Anthony Birchak

Openweight: Amir Aliakbari vs. Gerônimo Dos Santos

Flyweight: Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Yuki Motoya

Female Atomweight: Rena Kubota vs. Dóra Perjés

Flyweight: Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Francesco Ghigliotti

Heavyweight: Satoshi Ishii vs. Heath Herring

Female Catchweight: Reina Miura vs. Alpha Female

Lightweight: Yusuke Yachi vs. Daron Cruickshank

Female Atomweight: Saori Ishioka vs. Bestare Kicaj

Female Atomweight: Kanna Asakura vs. Aleksandra Toncheva

Flyweight: Kizaemon Saiga vs. Seiichiro Ito

