Watch RIZIN 5 live stream online

Posted by: Jack Bratcher on April 15, 2017 in MMA, video Leave a comment

Rizin April poster

RIZIN 5: Sakura will take place Sunday, April 16, from Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. UFC veterans Anthony Birchak and Tatsuya Kawajiri face-off in the featherweight main event. Several other well-known names are on the card including Satoshi Ishii, Heath Herring, Daron Cruickshank, Kyoji Horiguchi and popular Japanese shoot boxer Rena Kubota, among others.

MMA fans can watch a LIVE STREAM of RIZIN 5 starting at 2 a.m. ET early Sunday morning (April 15 at 11 p.m. PT) right here on ProMMAnow.com. Cost for the online PPV is $14.99 and can be ordered in the player below.
RIZIN 2017 in Yokohama Live Stream

Full RIZIN 5: SAKURA fight card:

  • Featherweight: Tatsuya Kawajiri vs.  Anthony Birchak
  • Openweight: Amir Aliakbari vs. Gerônimo Dos Santos
  • Flyweight: Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Yuki Motoya
  • Female Atomweight: Rena Kubota vs. Dóra Perjés
  • Flyweight: Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Francesco Ghigliotti
  • Heavyweight: Satoshi Ishii vs. Heath Herring
  • Female Catchweight: Reina Miura vs. Alpha Female
  • Lightweight: Yusuke Yachi vs. Daron Cruickshank
  • Female Atomweight: Saori Ishioka vs. Bestare Kicaj
  • Female Atomweight: Kanna Asakura vs. Aleksandra Toncheva
  • Flyweight: Kizaemon Saiga vs. Seiichiro Ito

