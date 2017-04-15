UFC on FOX 24 live results and round-by-round updates

UFC on FOX 24 takes place Saturday, April 15, from Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. Flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson puts his title on the line against Wilson Reis in the main event. Rose Namajunas faces fellow women’s strawweight standout Michelle Waterson in the co-headliner.

ProMMAnow.com will provide live results of all the action, as well as round-by-round updates of the main card.

UFC on FOX 24 quick results:

MAIN CARD (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

Champ Demetrious Johnson (124) vs. Wilson Reis (124) – for flyweight title

Rose Namajunas (116) vs. Michelle Waterson (114.5)

Ronaldo Souza (186) vs. Robert Whittaker (185.5)

Renato Moicano (145.5) vs. Jeremy Stephens (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX, 6 p.m. ET)

Roy Nelson (262) vs. Alexander Volkov (245)

Tom Duquesnoy (135.5) vs. Patrick Williams (136)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Rashid Magomedov (155.25)

Tim Elliott def. Louis Smolka via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 4 p.m. ET)

Aljamain Sterling def. Augusto Mendes (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Devin Clark def. Jake Collier via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Anthony Smith def. Andrew Sanchez via KO (head kick and punches) – Rd 3, 3:52

Zak Cummings def. Nathan Coy via Technical Submission (guillotine choke) – Rd 1, 4:21

Ketlen Vieira def. Ashlee Evans-Smith via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Video highlights:

Anthony Smith KO’s Andrew Sanchez

UFC on FOX 24 round-by-round updates:

Renato Moicano vs. Jeremy Stephens

Round 1 –

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Ronaldo Souza vs. Robert Whittaker

Round 1 –

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rose Namajunas vs. Michelle Waterson

Round 1 –

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Demetrious Johnson (c) vs. Wilson Reis – for UFC flyweight title

Round 1 –

OFFICIAL RESULT: