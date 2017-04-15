Samuel Fierro Talks Fresno Fight: “It’s Going To Be A War!”

Before he headlines “559 Fights 55” in Fresno, Calif., on April 21, hometown fighter Samuel Fierro sat down with ProMMANow.

How did you find MMA to begin with?

I found MMA through a friend of mine on Facebook, who owned a gym. At that point in my life, I had just gotten out of some trouble, and they asked me if I wanted to fight. I said, “(expletive) yeah, I want to fight!” That was about three years ago, and I haven’t looked back.

What kind of trouble?

I had just gotten out of prison. I was on drugs and stuff, but I got out of trouble. I got home, I didn’t wanna go back, and I wanted to do something positive. Fighting came into my life at a perfect time.

Why MMA?

I love to compete. I used to wrestle, and I was a rough kid growing up. MMA was a great fit for me; I love to compete.

How excited are you for this upcoming fight?

Super excited. I know this guy is going to be tough, and I know he’s going to bring it. I feel amazing. It’s going to be a war.

Does fighting at home in Fresno add any pressure?