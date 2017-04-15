You are here: Home » MMA » Samuel Fierro Talks Fresno Fight: “It’s Going To Be A War!”

Samuel Fierro Talks Fresno Fight: “It’s Going To Be A War!”

Posted by: Dustin Banks on April 15, 2017 in MMA Leave a comment

sam fierro (1)
Before he headlines “559 Fights 55” in Fresno, Calif., on April 21, hometown fighter Samuel Fierro sat down with ProMMANow.
How did you find MMA to begin with?
I found MMA through a friend of mine on Facebook, who owned a gym. At that point in my life, I had just gotten out of some trouble, and they asked me if I wanted to fight. I said, “(expletive) yeah, I want to fight!” That was about three years ago, and I haven’t looked back.
What kind of trouble?
I had just gotten out of prison. I was on drugs and stuff, but I got out of trouble. I got home, I didn’t wanna go back, and I wanted to do something positive. Fighting came into my life at a perfect time.
Why MMA?
I love to compete. I used to wrestle, and I was a rough kid growing up. MMA was a great fit for me; I love to compete.
How excited are you for this upcoming fight?
Super excited. I know this guy is going to be tough, and I know he’s going to bring it. I feel amazing. It’s going to be a war.
Does fighting at home in Fresno add any pressure?
It’s just business as usual; no pressure. I just love to fight. The hard part is making weight; fighting is easy (laughs).
Contact us --- Privacy Policy
2008-2017© Copyright PROMMANOW / Partner with USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties
Scroll To Top