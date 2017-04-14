Watch today’s UFC on FOX 24 LIVE STREAM weigh-ins

Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson defends his flyweight title once again when he faces Wilson Reis in the UFC on FOX 24 main event Saturday in Kansas City, Mo. Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins will be held at the Sprint Center starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and you can watch a the live stream right here.

Here’s the UFC on FOX 24 early weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

Champ Demetrious Johnson (124) vs. Wilson Reis (124) – for flyweight title

Rose Namajunas (116) vs. Michelle Waterson (114.5)

Ronaldo Souza (186) vs. Robert Whittaker (185.5)

Renato Moicano (145.5) vs. Jeremy Stephens (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX, 6 p.m. ET)

Roy Nelson (262) vs. Alexander Volkov (245)

Tom Duquesnoy (135.5) vs. Patrick Williams (136)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Rashid Magomedov (155.25)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Louis Smolka (126)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 4 p.m. ET)