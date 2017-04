Watch ACB 57: Payback FREE live stream online

ACB 57: Payback will take place Saturday, April 15, from Luzhniki Palace of Sports in Moscow, Russia. In the main event Magomed Magomedov (13-1) defends his ACB bantamweight title against Petr Yan (6-1). The bout is a rematch from March of last year when Magomedov edged out a split decision victory over Yan.

You can watch the full ACB 57: Payback LIVE STREAM FOR FREE right here on ProMMAnow.com in the player below starting 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on April 15.

ACB 57: Magomedov vs Yan (Прямая трансляция) Live Stream

ACB 57: PAYBACK FIGHT CARD:

Bantamweight (61 kg): Magomed Magomedov (c) vs. Petr Yan – For the ACB Bantamweight Championship

Middleweight (84 kg): Vyacheslav Vasilevsky vs. Ibragim Chuzhigaev

Lightweight (70 kg): Alexander Sarnavskiy vs. Eduard Vartanyan

Lightweight (70 kg): Ustarmagomed Gadzhidaudov vs. Rasul Shovhalov

Light Heavyweight (93 kg): Muslim Makhmudov vs. Malik Merad

Flyweight (57 kg): Rasul Albaskhanov vs. Ruslan Abiltarov

Bantamweight (61 kg): Magomed Ginazov vs. Matheus Mattos

Heavyweight (120 kg): Azamat Murzakanov vs. Gorgy Sakaev

Featherweight (66 kg): Mukhamed Kokov vs. Akop Stepanyan

Light Heavyweight (93 kg): Maxim Futin vs. Isa Umarov

Featherweight (66 kg):Alexander Peduson vs. Rasul Ediev

Featherweight (66 kg): Rustam Asuev vs. David Cubas

Welterweight (70 kg):Ramazan Kurmagomedov vs. Yukinori Akazawa

