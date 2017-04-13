You are here: Home » MMA » VIDEO: Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson breaks down following UFC 210 loss

VIDEO: Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson breaks down following UFC 210 loss

Posted by: Pro MMA Now Staff on April 13, 2017 in MMA, UFC, video Leave a comment

Light heavyweight knockout artist Anthony “Rumble” Johnson inexplicably tried to wrestle Daniel Cormier in their championship main event at UFC 210. Instead of relying on the powerful striking “Rumble” is known for, he got caught up in Cormier’s clinch game and it cost him the fight. In this new video you can see Johnson after the match as he breaks down in front of his coach Henry Hooft and apologizes for making the mistake. Johnson retired after the fight.

Tagged with:

Contact us --- Privacy Policy
2008-2017© Copyright PROMMANOW / Partner with USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties
Scroll To Top