Jacare: ‘Bisping is a disaster for the middleweight division’

UFC’s No. 3 ranked middleweight, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, returns to action this weekend against No. 6 ranked Robert Whittaker at UFC on FOX 24 in Kansas City. The 37-year-old former Strikeforce middleweight champ is coming off a first-round submission win over Tim Boetsch in February and is looking for an eventual shot at the belt. The only problem is current champion Michael Bisping is holding up the division while he waits for a fight against Georges St-Pierre which is supposed to happen sometime later this year. In a media scrum following open workouts on Thursday, “Jacare” explained what a “disaster” Bisping has caused for the division.

“I can not sit in my home and wait for Bisping, because Bisping, he’s a disaster for the middleweight division,” Jacare said. “And he stopped all the middleweight division. Right now we need fight; me, Romero, Luke and Mousasi, we need to stay in the octagon [so] the best can fight for the title. Because Bisping, he do not fight, he don’t fight through any tough opponent. He’s afraid and I can’t believe that Michael Bisping afraid [to fight] Luke and Romero. It’s serious.”

“Jacare” also said No. 1 ranked Yoel Romero is waiting on a title shot and No. 2 ranked Luke Rockhold is “scared” and doesn’t want to fight him, but he still plans to stay as busy as possible.