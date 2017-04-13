HUGE Rumor that WWE is now trying to silence Mauro Ranallo

In case you have been living under a rock we have been covering the developing story surrounding the exit of Mauro Ranallo from WWE. His exit was reportedly to do with bullying from known antagonist John Bradshaw Layfield. JBL is the most notorious bully in WWE history if you ask insiders and fellow wrestlers, announcers, and commentators. Now, just as we predicted, WWE is trying to sweep the incident under the rug.

Rather than trying to fix the problem they are trying to pay Ranallo to keep his mouth shut.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that WWE is trying to settle with Mauro Ranallo so he stays silent about the bully culture in their organization. The irony is that said culture boasts about their “Be A Star” campaign that is an anti-bullying charity marketing tool for them.

Dave Meltzer from the Observer also noted that Mauro has received contact from a lot of bully victims, but they are likely to stay quiet so they do not burn bridges with WWE.