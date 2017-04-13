Andrew Osborne Predicts KO Over Connor Barry at CES 43

Before Andrew Osborne tries to take out top undefeated prospect Connor Barry at CES 43 on Saturday in Beverly, Mass., LIVE on FloCombat, the hard-nosed veteran sat down with ProMMANow.

How does it feel to be back with CES?

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again; I’m pumped! This is the biggest and best show in the region, and I’m just excited.

What can fans expect?

Action, man. Don’t blink; there are going to be some fireworks (laughs).

What can Connor Barry, your opponent, expect?

He can expect those fireworks too, man. I’m going to take him out.

Do you prefer a knockout over a submission?

I prefer a knockout. I’m not much of a submission artist myself, so I’m definitely looking for the knockout.