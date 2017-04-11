UFC 111 may get intriguing women’s bout

Holly Holm is dropping back down to the bantamweight division and MMA Fighting is stating that the UFC is going to schedule a bout with Holm and Bethe Correia. The fight will be billed as the main event for UFC Fight Night 111 in Singapore.

Holm knocked out Ronda Rousey and shocked the world capturing the 135 pound title while doing it only to lose it to Miesha Tate at UFC 196. Germaine de Randamie defeated her later for the vacant 145 pound title albeit in controversial fashion prompting Holm’s drop back down in weight class.