Ric Flair booted out of Bar over weekend

The Deck at the Gas House in Fort Wayne apparently kicked one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time off its premises this weekend. One employee told the IndyStar that Ric Flair was “acting like a moron.” They also said he called one of the bartenders a “fat ass.” If you want to know why he might have pulled that phrase out just look up “Flair fat boy montage” on YouTube.

If you have followed his career there are legendary stories of things just like this occurring. Flair is one of the few wrestlers who lived his gimmick but it is sad to see that a man his age is still getting kicked out of bars.

