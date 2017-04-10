Prospect Showcase: CES 43’s Justin Sumter

Before top middleweight prospect Justin Sumter looks for his third straight finish when he takes on Abe Pitrowski at CES 43 on Saturday in Beverly, Mass., the hard-hitting Connecticut product sat down with ProMMANow.

Are you the top middleweight prospect in MMA right now?

I think so. I’ve got an extensive amateur background, with 14 fights, and I’m building a nice streak as a professional. With Bellator I fought Tim Caron and gave him a run for his money, and my last fights have lasted less than a minute. I’m definitely someone to keep an eye on, and I’m improving every step of the way.

How do you feel about what you’ve accomplished so far?

I feel good, man. I’m 27 and I have a winning record, on a nice little streak. I’m on the brink of that breakout moment. CES — this is the opportunity I’ve been waiting for. I feel great.

What can fans expect?

Fireworks, man. I definitely come out there to finish. I’m definitely looking for another finish, always.

What are your goals for 2017?

I would like to be in contention for the CES MMA World Middleweight Championship. That’s my main goal.